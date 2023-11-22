Manchester United Women appoint Dan Bale as assistant coach

Dan Bale has been appointed Assistant Coach at Manchester United Women.

He replaces Martin Ho, who left the side in the summer to become manager of SK Brann Kvinner.

Bale was previously working with Nottingham Forest’s youth system and has already been spotted working alongside Marc Skinner during the Manchester derby last Sunday.

Speaking of Bale’s appointment, Skinner said: “He is a fantastic guy who I have known a long time. He has come in from Nottingham Forest Academy, where he has been working in the youth phases and is fantastic at working with players individually.”

He continued: “He will be a really welcome addition. He is a great guy and has fitted in really well with the staff.”

Bale will assist Skinner and the rest of the United staff with the day-to-day coaching of the women’s team.

Skinner told members of the press: “It’s important that when you get an assistant in that they have the ability to help gel others as well and I think Dan has got that perfect balance and is a really welcome addition for us.”

United’s next game was tonight as they took on Liverpool in the Conti Cup group stages.

They will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat last weekend to Manchester rivals City who beat them 3-1 in the league.

So far they have got off to a winning start in the Conti Cup though, beating Everton 7-0 in their first game of the competition.

They were 1-0 up at Prenton Park with 4 minutes to go, at the time of writing. Our match report will follow shortly.