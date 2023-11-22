Match report: Liverpool Women 0-1 Manchester United Women

Manchester United have got back to winning ways as they narrowly beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Conti Cup this evening.

An early chance for Nikita Parris was just wide of the post but showed United’s intent early on.

With 14 minutes gone, Toone dug out a shot but it was easily caught by the Liverpool keeper. United were knocking at the door.

Garcia controlled the ball well, chipping it over her marker but her shot was just a fraction wide of the top corner.

Just before half-time it was Parris who broke the deadlock with a lovely strike from the edge of the area after shaking off Missy Bo Kearns.

Liverpool were much improved in the second half, launching attack after attack and the game opened up.

Evans put in a good block before Tullis-Joyce got down well to prevent Lundgaard from getting an equaliser.

Moments later Tullis-Joyce made the decision to scoop the ball up in the area but spilled it, almost allowing Liverpool a way back in, but the United keeper recovered well.

The shot-stopper almost made the mistake United’s regular number one, Mary Earps made against City at the weekend as she attempted to clear the ball and hit it against an opposition player. But she was luckier than Earps and nothing came of it for the hosts.

Moments later Bo Kearns must have thought she’d scored, but Tullis-Joyce pulled off a magnificent save to deny her.

A chance for Malard came at the other end and got the away fans excited, but it was deflected out for a corner.

It was a narrow victory for United but it secured the points and cemented their good start to their Conti Cup campaign.

United XI: Tullis-Joyce, Ladd, Blundell, Evans, Le Tissier, Riviere, Toone (Naalsund 63), Miyazawa, Parris (Galton 63), Williams (Malard 63), Garcia