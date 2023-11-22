Türkiye boss backs Altay Bayindir to break into Man United team after another impressive display vs. Wales



Türkiye boss Vincenzo Montella has backed Altay Bayindir to show his quality for Manchester United and possibly break into the team after yet another impressive display against Wales.

Bayindir who was sensational against Germany a few days ago, was very good once more, this time against Wales in Türkiye’s final UEFA EURO Qualifiers clash.

The United star only played 57 minutes as he had to come on from the bench to replace Uğurcan Çakır.

Neco Williams gave Wales an early opening goal just seven minutes into the game. However, an equalizer just 20 minutes before the final whistle ensured Türkiye got a share of the spoils.

During the time he was on the pitch, Bayindir technically registered a clean sheet as it was not him who was in goal when Wales conceded.

The United shot-stopper made three crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

He registered a decent 22 touches of the ball and a 75% pass completion rate.

Out of the five long balls he attempted, Bayindir only succeeded in finding his target on one occasion.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Montella was full of praise for the 25-year-old whose contributions have been vital for Türkiye in the November international break.

He said about Bayindir, “Altay is a very young goalkeeper. He showed once again how good a goalkeeper he is in the match against Germany.”

“I am sure that he will be able to play for their team as well. Despite his young age, he has experience.”

“When he gets the opportunity to play, he will show once again how important a goalkeeper he is. “I am very comfortable about the goalkeeper. ”

Montella added, “Uğurcan played two very good matches, I am sure he would have continued if he had not left. We know what a good goalkeeper Mert is.”

Vincenzo Montella: "Altay, çok genç bir kaleci. Almanya maçında da ne kadar iyi bir kaleci olduğunu bir kez daha gösterdi. Eminim ki takımında da oynayabilecek. Genç yaşına rağmen deneyimi var. Oynama fırsatı bulunca ne kadar önemli bir kaleci olduğunu bir kez daha gösterecektir.… pic.twitter.com/bTY0oq7GAD — Sporx (@sporx) November 22, 2023

Attention for Bayindir now turns back to United, who return to action this weekend when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche’s Everton.

