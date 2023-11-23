Alvaro Fernandez continues eye-catching start to season during international break

Alvaro Fernandez has had an impressive international break for Spain’s Under-21 team. The youngster recently starred in games against Hungary and Belgium during the Under-21 Euro qualification.

The young Spanish left-back didn’t let his side down with two solid performances. The Spanish Under 21s sit at the top of group B with four wins and a draw in five games. The Spaniards have also scored an impressive 14 goals and conceded just once.

According to Sofascore, Fernandez played the full 90 minutes of both matches. The young Spaniard achieved a praiseworthy rating of 7.3 against Hungary on November 17.

The Galician-born full back made three tackles and one clearance on a successful night’s work as La Furia Roja kept another clean sheet.

The 20 year old was also able to show off his attacking threat by completing a jaw-dropping 97 out of 110 passes with a success rate of 88%.

The youngster also delivered seven crosses but only one was successful. All in all, with 131 touches of the ball, the Spaniard was heavily involved in a strong night’s work.

The United player, currently on loan at Granada, also played well against tougher opponents, Belgium on Tuesday night.

The defender scored a decent 6.6 rating on Sofascore and made two clearances, one block and one interception in the game.

The youngster didn’t commit a foul against the Belgians, highlighting impressive concentration and discipline against tough opponents.

Naturally against a better outfit, Fernandez had less touches and passes, but he was still able to boast a great accuracy rate of 86%, or in other words 59 passes from 69 reached their intended target.

The left back was also able to bomb forward and have one shot off target and deliver two crosses and five long balls.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a successful time of late playing senior football away from his parent club, Manchester United.

Fernandez played 42 times for Championship team Preston last season and made a huge impact. The Peoples Person reported that the Spanish player won the team’s young player of the year award for his year’s work in the English second tier.

The former Real Madrid academy product has also made a positive start to life in La Liga with Andalusian outfit, Granada.

Sofascore have regularly awarded the player a score of over 7 this campaign and he scored an impressive 7.9 in Granada’s Copa del Rey win versus Arosa, finishing with a massive 133 touches and four crosses, two of which were successful.

Crucially, for his development, he is playing regular football for the second season in a row and at an even higher level.

It was reported here that the full back had a “bittersweet” game versus Barcelona where Granada grabbed a credible 2-2 draw.

Fernandez played well but was responsible for switching off for the Catalan club’s equalizer. Such experience will do him a world of good, however.

United will be hoping that the left back can continue to develop and build on his strong start to life in Spain and hope he is ready to come back to seriously challenge Luke Shaw for his starting place.

With both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffering serious injuries this year, there may just be a space opening up for the young Spaniard from Ferrol.