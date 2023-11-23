Doubts grow over Casemiro’s future at Manchester United

Casemiro, the Manchester United midfielder, is edging closer to leaving the club with the riches of Saudi Arabia an attractive destination.

In the summer, it would have been impossible to imagine a scenario where the midfield terrier would be contemplating an early exit from the club.

The Brazilian general had just come off an extraordinarily positive first season in England. The player had played 51 times and scored 7 goals. Furthermore, the man from São José dos Campos also scored the crucial breakthrough goal in the Carabao Cup final which United would go on to win in February against Newcastle.

However, fast forward a few months and the Brazilian’s exit is increasing in probability by the week.

The Madrid-based online sports paper, Relevo, states that Casemiro is becoming more tempted by the Gulf state as his current side continues to struggle.

The online outlet points to the fact that Casemiro has had an irregular season but this is not down to him, as he has shown leadership when he plays. The blame lies with the team, which has lost nine out of 18 games. The multiple Champions League winner has also missed six games due to injury and faces an extended period out.

The Brazilian international has allegedly discussed leaving for the Saudi Pro League with people close to him, after only two years in Manchester. Apparently, the source of doubt is how the club is increasingly undoing the good work from last season and moving further away from the elite.

The Peoples Person recently suggested that there is a good chance Casemiro may leave for the Middle East but probably not this season.

Additionally, it has also been reported here, that journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that “the indication at this point is that he (Casemiro) wouldn’t like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January.”

However, this is not very reassuring beyond the summer. Relevo go on to say that while United would be disappointed to lose the Brazilian, they would not stand in his way should a good offer be received and the player expresses his desire to depart.

Nonetheless, the picture is a foggy one. Casemiro has spoken in the past about his happiness at playing at the club yet there have also been reports that he regrets his move. The Spanish outlet continues this theme of uncertainty by explaining that the midfield general does not rule out staying with the Red Devils.

They point to some friction with coach, Erik ten Hag, especially when the manager defended subbing off the legendary midfielder at half time versus Brentford in October because “he needed more football”. Although, the outlet also says that Casemiro would not want to leave stranded the team that bet on him, so there is also a good chance he could stay.

The article finishes by saying the Brazilian finds himself in a similar situation as in 2022. He opted to swap Madrid for Manchester. In 2024, he will be faced with a familiar question, does he exchange Manchester for the Middle East?