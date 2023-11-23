DR Congo approach Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to represent the country at Africa Cup of Nations



DR Congo have reportedly made an official approach to Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to represent the country during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The competition is set to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Already, United are preparing to see out a run of games within that period without the services of goalkeeper Andre Onana and loan signing Sofyan Amrabat, who play for Cameroon and Morocco respectively.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Erik ten Hag may also be forced to do without Wan-Bissaka after DR Congo’s latest move.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka has received an approach to represent DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations next year.”

“The Manchester United defender has yet to make a decision but is considering the opportunity, which would involve a switch of international allegiance.”

The reliable Ornstein adds, “There also remains uncertainty about Wan-Bissaka’s future at Old Trafford. His contract expires at the end of this season, although United retain an option to extend by 12 months.”

Wan-Bissaka was born in England but is eligible to play for DR Congo by way of his Congolese descent.

The 25-year-old right-back made one appearance for the African country’s Under-20 side in 2015.

Wan-Bissaka is yet to feature for the England senior team, although he featured for the Three Lions at the Under-20 and Under-21 levels.

Back in September 2019 ahead of the 2020 Euros, the United star received a call-up from Southgate.

He however had to pull out of the squad and return to Carrington due to a back injury. He has not managed to force his way into Southgate’s set-up since.

