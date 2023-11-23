Erik ten Hag insists it’s “just a matter of time” until Man United’s struggling forwards come to life



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has insisted that it’s only a matter of time until his side’s struggling forwards click and start scoring goals on a regular basis.

Between the forward options currently available for selection to Ten Hag, these attackers have only managed one goal in the Premier League – Marcus Rashford’s opening goal against Arsenal on September 3.

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri and the suspended Jadon Sancho are yet to get going in the league this term.

Hojlund has however scored five goals in the Champions League and is the competition’s leading scorer alongside Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

United’s forwards have come under intense pressure and scrutiny this season for not coming up with the goods.

However, Ten Hag backed his players to overturn their current predicament and spark to life sooner rather than later.

In an interview with beIN Sports (via club media), the Dutchman insisted that the attackers are working hard and are on track to start reaping the rewards.

He especially spoke about Hojlund and Rashford. Ten Hag remarked, “If you score in the Champions League five times, you will score also in the Premier League, it’s just a matter of time. As long as we, as a team, are creating the chances, and as long as he [Hojlund] is convinced, I believe he will start scoring goals.”

Ten Hag said about Rashford who is struggling for form this season, “He has proven it across all his career. He’s scored more than 100 goals already in the Premier League. He scored last season; 30 goals, so there will come a moment in this season that it clicks.”

The United boss suggested that Rashford’s problems could be as a direct result of the Englishman overthinking, as any striker does when they’re not scoring goals.

Ten Hag also opened up on United’s upcoming crucial away games against Everton, Galatasaray and Newcastle respectively.

The 53-year-old coach pointed out that the Red Devils have it within them to deal with the hostile environments at Goodison Park, Rams Park and St. James’ Park.

As per Ten Hag, United can count on the confidence they’ve amassed on the road. The team is of course coming off the back of three consecutive wins against Burnley, Sheffield United and Fulham.

Ten Hag divulged, “All games are very important, but our away record this season so far is very good. We can take confidence and strong belief into those games. But [we need to] go from game to game, the first game is the most important – Everton – and we’re looking forward [to it].”

“You could see that this team has personality and character in hostile environments, like in Copenhagen. We deal with it. I feel quite comfortable [away from home].”

The manager revealed that after a tough start to the campaign, the mood is shifting at the club and things are finally starting to look up.

He added that going into the busy December period, his players have the belief and confidence to overcome whatever adversity comes their way.

Ten Hag expressed optimism that the returns of various stars from injury can help a great deal.

“Now we hope we can more or less stay with the same line-up or with 12 to 14 players, while constructing the line-up, because I think so far that was our difficulty. Every time we had to change and we don’t develop routines. Every time we had to change.”

