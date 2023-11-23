Ethan Wheatley close to signing first pro deal at Manchester United



Manchester United are in advanced stages to tie down Ethan Wheatley to his first professional contract according to Manchester World.

The 17 year old has started the season impressively with five goals to his name in all competitions.

A regular starter for United’s u19s in the UEFA Youth League, Wheatley has been splitting his time in the league between the u18s and u21s.

Manchester World said they have been told “talks are at an advanced stage, although no announcement is expected to be confirmed this side of Christmas.”

It is also reported that the young forward “has attracted tentative interest from elsewhere but is happy at United and has no plans to look for a move elsewhere.”

A centre forward by trade, Wheatley often towers over his teammates and opposition but does not model his game around his size.

Despite good hold up play, he is not a simple target man but rather enjoys running the channels and drifting wide to utilise the space.

With a decent technical standard, Wheatley often keeps it simple but smart with his passing and his dribbling is effective while looking unorthodox due to his wiry frame.

Starting the season in fine form, the striker topped the scoring charts at the prodigious Otten Cup in the summer with 5 goals.

His scoring rate has continued into the season with an incredible record of a goal every 100 minutes, which includes the below sensational run against Reading’s u18s.

With United keen to tie him down, it would not be surprising to see him promoted to the u21s full time come the turn of the new year.

He is not the only academy star set for a new contract though, as Manchester World also report that the club are looking to offer Omari Forson a new long term deal after he impressed Erik Ten Hag in pre-season.

