Facundo Pellistri a doubt ahead of Everton game as Man United’s debilitating injury crisis continues



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is reportedly a doubt to be included in the matchday squad ahead of his side’s clash against Everton.

United are set to take on the Toffees at Goodison Park on Sunday.

According to The Manchester Evening News, it’s possible that Pellistri will not be involved after he picked up an injury during the just-concluded November international break.

It’s believed that Pellistri sustained the setback as Uruguay cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Bolivia.

The United winger had to be taken off on Tuesday night, with the national team taking every precaution so as not to aggravate the player’s injury.

The exact nature and severity of Pellistri’s issue is yet to be confirmed.

Nevertheless, compound this with the fact that Uruguay is on the other side of the world and as a result of the extra long travel time, it’s unlikely Pellistri will feature against Everton.

It’s not uncommon for South American stars to be rested during games that come about immediately after an international break, even when fully fit.

United fans will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath for an update on Pellistri’s situation.

Should the promising 21-year-old be sidelined, he will become the latest addition to an extensive injury list at Old Trafford.

All season, Erik ten Hag has to contend with the absences of key stars.

At the moment, the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are still recovering.

Luke Shaw was also out but the Englishman recently returned to training and is likely to be in contention to face Sean Dyche’s men on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana also seemed to have suffered injuries while playing for their countries but their issues are not thought to be serious.

