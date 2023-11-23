Galatasaray plotting shock summer deal for Man United backup keeper Altay Bayindir



Injuries have plagued Manchester United in manager Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge with the Dutchman unable to pick his strongest XI even once so far this term.

The entire squad has been hampered by injuries with the recent international break seeing goalkeeper Andre Onana added to the list after he sustained an injury to the pubis.

The United No 1 was forced to withdraw from his nation’s World Cup qualifier against Libya in Benghazi as he returned to Carrington to undergo further tests.

Bayindir earning praise

It will be intriguing to see whether the Cameroonian recovers in time for Sunday’s all-important Premier League clash against Everton.

United do have Altay Bayindir, signed in the summer from Fenerbahce, waiting in the wings with Onana even claiming the Turk is the best backup keeper he has worked with.

The Turkish international is said to have impressed United’s coaches a lot and they feel he is ready to make his debut for the 20-time English league champions.

Interestingly, there is even fear among Onana’s camp that the 25-year-old could even usurp the Cameroon international if he does get an extended runout in the first team.

Bayindir, who joined for €5 million, is champing at the bit to make his United debut, but as per Turkish outlet Fotomac, he could be about to end his United stay after only a year.

The Turkish shot-stopper is said to be unhappy with the lack of minutes and Galatasaray are interested in signing him if long-serving Fernando Muslera’s form dips this season.

Galatasaray after Bayindir

The Uruguayan’s contract ends next summer and Bayindir is among the alternatives being looked at.

“The contract of Fernando Muslera, who has been working in the yellow-red club for years and won numerous trophies, expires at the end of the season. if his performance levels drop, alternative names will be taken into consideration.

“One of them is Fenerbahçe ‘s former goalkeeper Altay Bayındır. It is estimated that the national keeper, who is behind Andre Onana at Manchester United and has not had any chances so far, will be receptive to a possible offer from the yellow-reds.”

After identifying the player as a reliable keeper, United should not discard Bayindir so quickly. Judging by reports emerging from United, he has an extremely bright future ahead of him and it should be at Old Trafford.