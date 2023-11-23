Juventus yet to agree Adrien Rabiot contract extension, Man United remain admirers



Injuries and poor form have forced Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to constantly reshuffle the deck which has led to a lack of stability and team chemistry out on the pitch.

It is most pronounced in midfield where the Dutchman is yet to figure out his ideal midfield combination, trying out almost all players with very little success rate.

The season started with new signing Mason Mount accompanying Casemiro but the Englishman’s tendency to play in more advanced areas forced the manager into a rethink only three games into the season.

In came Christian Eriksen to join the Brazilian, a pair that had worked really well in Ten Hag’s first season. However, both have lost a yard of pace and struggled with the intensity during the big away games.

United need a new midfielder

The United boss recruited Sofyan Amrabat to soften the blow of an underperforming Casemiro but the Moroccan is yet to settle into life in Manchester and looks to be struggling to adjust to the tempo of proceedings.

Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri have both played and while the Scot is the joint top scorer for the club in the Premier League, he has struggled to affect the game from a deeper position with very few touches.

The former Ajax coach knows that with the uncertain future of the former Real Madrid superstar, United need a solid midfielder who has the engine to run for 90 minutes and the vision required to unlock stubborn defences.

Since Ten Hag came to Old Trafford, he has been adamant that Juventus star Adrien Rabiot can be that type of midfielder for him but a move has never panned out.

In the Dutch manager’s first summer, United agreed a fee with the Frenchman only for an exorbitant salary demand to cause the move to break down.

Even this summer, there was intense speculation but the France international decided to extend his Juve contract by a year and he has been an ever-present member of Max Allegri’s side.

Last season, the 28-year-old scored 11 goals and assisted six more in his best-ever season in terms of goal involvement but he has not hit the same heights in the current campaign.

In 11 games, he has one goal and two assists but Allegri remains a fan and the Old Lady want the player to sign an extension so that they do not lose the midfielder on a free.

United continue to be admirers and as per Calciomercato, the 20-time English league champions are expected to come back for the France international in the summer.

If the former PSG star does not sign an extension to his current deal, he will be free to agree a move in January itself and lots of European clubs will fancy a player of Rabiot’s calibre, especially if it is on a free.

Rabiot on a free next summer?

“The renewal last season, however, only postponed for a few months the discussion linked to the partnership that binds Rabiot to Juventus.

“It was a renewal yes, but the player’s contract is still expiring. On the Juventus renewal front, no news for now. The player has never hidden that he looks forward to a move to the Premier League.

“On the other hand, it is also true that he has always declared that he feels good in Turin and with Allegri. Manchester United are always on his trail, but more generally, Adrien’s profile as a free agent is also attractive to many top-ranking teams across the Channel.”

Considering United’s struggles in midfield and the uncertainty surrounding several stars, it would be wise to go after Rabiot. But agreeing personal terms with his agent and mother Veronique might prove difficult once again.

