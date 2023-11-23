Kobbie Mainoo captains England u19s to Marbella Cup win



England u19s lifted the Marbella Cup this week after a sensational 7-1 victory over Mexico.

Having beaten Romania and Japan in the opening fixtures, England finished off the tournament unbeaten with a convincing win lead by Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo was joined by Elyh Harrison in the England starting line up as they ended their time in Spain over the international break.

It took until the 22nd minute for England to open the scoring but floodgates opened then, with another three goals within 10 minutes.

Mainoo was key to England’s third goal as he cut out the wayward pass from Mexico before calmly poking the ball past the keeper to Dominic Ballard for an easy finish.

Going into the break 5-1 up, Elyh Harrison departed as England made a number of changes which also saw Ashley Phillips exit to give the captain’s armband to Mainoo.

With the added responsibility Mainoo drove England forward and was quickly involved in another goal early in the second half.

Initially dribbling through three Mexican players into the box Mainoo lost possession but not for long and applied composure well above his years to one touch lay off to Ronnie Stutter to score.

England eventually ran out 7-1 winners with Mainoo playing the full 90 minutes after playing 76 and 30 minutes against Japan and Romania respectively.

A dominative performance in the midfield with quick movement, driving runs, sprayed passes, and composure in the opposition’s box, Mainoo demonstrated abilities United have desperately been seeking under Erik ten Hag.

Back to full fitness having returned to playing a month ago, it can only be a matter of time before Mainoo is given his chance in United’s first team.

Combined with the injuries, thin options in midfield and lacklustre performances from the senior members, the stars are perfectly aligned for the 18 year old to make the next step.