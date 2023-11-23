Manchester United staff impressed by Mason Mount’s attitude despite recent struggles



Mason Mount’s transition to Manchester United has not been the fresh start he anticipated.

Mount is still searching for his first goal for the club, extending his goalless streak to 25 appearances across Chelsea and United in a challenging year that also saw him lose his spot in the England squad.

His struggles aren’t confined to scoring; injuries and a lack of a consistent role in a fluctuating lineup have further hampered his performance. Contrary to the notion of pressure affecting him, insiders close to Mount reveal his frustration lies more with the erratic nature of his tenure at United.

Despite this, his affection for playing in front of large audiences remains undiminished, and his attachment to Chelsea, his boyhood club, seems less significant than expected.

His challenges this season are largely attributed to on-field events.

Those who have worked with Mount praise his professionalism, work ethic, and football intelligence. Jody Morris, former Chelsea Under-18s coach, highlighted Mount’s standout qualities in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine.

At United, Mount’s attitude and diligence have impressed the staff, earning their sympathy for his difficult start.

The belief is that Mount’s integration has been affected not just by his injury, but also by the team’s overall poor performance.

Erik ten Hag’s vision for United has been complicated by an injury crisis and inconsistent results, leading to tactical adjustments.

Mount faces a demanding schedule ahead, including challenging matches against Everton, Galatasaray, Newcastle United, and a reunion with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

This sequence of games is unlikely to offer much respite for Mount, who, like his teammates, must capitalize on any opportunity presented. The problem lies in the scarcity of such opportunities in a team still finding its identity.