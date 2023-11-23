Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio to strengthen defence



Manchester United are reportedly setting their sights on Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon as potential replacements for Raphael Varane.

According to The Sun, with Varane’s future at Old Trafford appearing uncertain, Erik ten Hag is preparing for a defensive overhaul.

Varane, the former Real Madrid star, has found himself out of favour at United, falling behind Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and the soon-returning Lisandro Martinez.

This shift in the pecking order has led United to consider alternatives, with Todibo and Inacio emerging as top prospects.

Todibo, aged 23, has made a significant impact at Nice following his move from Barcelona. His performances have not gone unnoticed, drawing attention from top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

On the other hand, Inacio, a rising star with five Portugal caps earned this year, is also on United’s radar.

However, Liverpool’s interest in the 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender could prompt a quicker move from United, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly considering a January bid.

The potential shake-up at Old Trafford is part of a broader strategy under incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

He is set to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club and is poised for a mini-clear-out as part of his long-term plans.

This includes the sale of Varane, who currently commands a hefty wage of £340,000 a week.

While Varane’s departure seems increasingly likely, his wage demands could pose a challenge.

United, however, remains committed to strengthening their defensive line, with Todibo and Inacio fitting the bill for Ten Hag’s vision of a robust and dynamic backline.