Nike give another Mason Greenwood update after he’s seen wearing their trainers in social media post



Despite the charges against Mason Greenwood being dropped, he is still not an asset multi-billion dollar organisations want themselves associated with.

It was seen when Manchester United were forced to make a U-turn from their initial stance of bringing him back after public uproar.

Now, Nike has had to give out another update on their former client.

Greenwood recently put up a picture of himself wearing Nike trainers through a social media post.

The speculation went rampant and murmurs arose as to whether Greenwood had been re-signed by the sportswear giant.

However, Nike were quick to put a stop to the flame spreading any further with a comment to The Sun.

The Sun reported that a Nike spokesperson told them Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.

Furthermore, the company stressed that they had no relationship of any kind with the Getafe forward on loan from United.

Nike cancelled Greenwood’s contract with them after the charges initially appeared in 2022 and he was also removed from video games as a result.

Since then, the charges have been dropped and he has been reinstated in video games like Football Manager and eFootball.

However, a company the size of Nike are clearly still reticent to associate themselves publicly with what could be a public relations disaster.

On the sporting side, Greenwood has been impressing for Getafe after a slow start in Spain, regularly putting in impactful performances on loan.

It is unlikely that he ever returns to United though such were the circumstances he left the club in.

