“Nothing but praise”: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Harry Maguire for incredible turnaround at Man United



Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has showered Harry Maguire with praise for turning things around and getting his Old Trafford career back on track.

At the moment, Maguire seems to be one of the first names on the team sheet, even ahead of the more accomplished and distinguished Raphael Varane.

In recent games before the just-concluded November international break, Maguire started a number of games, with a fully fit Varane having to make do with a place on the bench.

Erik ten Hag repeatedly explained that Maguire’s continued selection is due to tactical reasons and of course, the Englishman’s good form.

It has undoubtedly been a remarkable turnaround for the 30-year-old who at one point during the summer transfer window, looked set to leave the Theatre of Dreams in search of pastures anew.

He was of course stripped of the captaincy by Ten Hag, who proceeded to name Bruno Fernandes as club skipper.

Solskjaer, who handed Maguire the armband in January 2020, spoke to Nettavisen and had his say on the defender’s improved fortunes.

The Norwegian coach said, “I think he has dealt with it in a fantastic way.”

“It has not been easy. I have kept in touch with him and I have nothing but praise for the guy. He has been in it. It’s not easy to leave Manchester United because you know there’s a downturn almost everywhere you go. You get paid for your efforts when you are that type when you are a good footballer and show that you have a heart for the club.”

Solskjaer added, “I guess he has gradually learned who to listen to. I am very happy that Harry in particular shows what kind of player he is, but not least what kind of type and person he is. That’s why I made him captain. We in Norway call it “hell wood”, and he is.”

Alongside Maguire, Solskjaer also named Scott McTominay as the other United star he is happy to see regain their confidence under Ten Hag.

The ex-United boss noted that the pair are the exact profiles one needs in a team as they possess the right attitude and mentality.

