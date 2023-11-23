Sir Alex Ferguson expresses optimism over Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United investment



Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former manager of Manchester United, has recently shared his positive outlook on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impending investment in the club.

Ratcliffe, a renowned billionaire and owner of INEOS, is in the process of acquiring a significant 25 per cent stake in United, a deal valued at approximately £1.3 billion.

This move is set to bring notable changes to the club’s management and operations.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a lifelong United fan, is not new to the sports investment world, already holding ownerships in OGC Nice, Lausanne-Sport, and a portion of the Mercedes F1 team.

His imminent arrival at United has already sparked major shifts within the club, including the departure of Richard Arnold as chief executive.

The anticipation of further comprehensive changes behind the scenes is palpable, with key positions such as United football director John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher, and director of football operations David Harrison under scrutiny.

Despite the potential upheaval, Sir Alex Ferguson, who led Man United from 1986 to 2013 and remains a club director, maintains a positive stance.

In a conversation with Gambling Zone, Ferguson expressed confidence in Ratcliffe’s vision for the club, stating, “I am still a director of the club and I know Jim well. We shall have to see what he does, but I am optimistic.” This optimism is grounded in Ratcliffe’s past critiques of United’s inefficiencies and his proposed strategies to revamp the club’s approach to talent acquisition and management.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ratcliffe’s trusted director of sport across INEOS’ various interests, is currently conducting an audit of United.

Once Ratcliffe’s deal receives the green light from the Premier League, expected to take six to eight weeks following approval by the Glazers, a radical overhaul of the club is anticipated.

Ratcliffe’s criticisms of United’s past management decisions, particularly in player acquisitions and management selections, hint at a new era of strategic and intelligent investment for the club.

The potential for change under Ratcliffe’s influence is significant.

His past statements to the Times in 2019 highlighted his critical view of United’s post-Ferguson era, emphasizing poor managerial choices and inefficient spending.

Ratcliffe aims to adopt a more grassroots approach, focusing on nurturing young talent rather than making costly mistakes in the transfer market.

The deal’s finalization, however, awaits Premier League approval.