Sir Alex Ferguson puts his £3.5million Cheshire home up for sale

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has put his home up for sale.

The Scot’s decision to leave his Cheshire estate follows the death of his wife, Lady Cathy, earlier this year.

As reported by the Mirror, the impressive abode is on the market for £3.5million, located in Wilmslow.

Estate agents have listed the plot with multiple pictures and describe it as follows:

“This impressive, deceptively spacious detached is positioned within a very private, gated and secure plot. It boasts approximately 7,000 sq ft.”

Features of the five-bed show home include a large chandelier in the hallway, en-suite bathrooms and manicured lawns, as well as a games room including a full-sized snooker table.

The games room is lined with tartan carpets, a nod to Ferguson’s Scottish heritage.

It’s been a turbulent year for Sir Alex who lost both wife Cathy and close friend and United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, in recent months.

The former United boss has kept himself busy with his Director’s role at United and continuing his love for Horse Racing.

Fergie’s horse, Spirit Dancer, recently won the prestigious Bahrain International Trophy which the 81-year-old described as his “greatest moment” since being involved in the sport.

Sir Alex joked that his late wife Cathy “would’ve gone mad” after he spent £650,000 on two horses but his investment came up trumps in Bahrain.

Fergie also recently backed current United boss Erik ten Hag to succeed at the club after suffering a sticky start to his second season in charge at Old Trafford.

United’s next outing is a trip to Goodison Park to face a fired-up Everton side on Sunday afternoon.