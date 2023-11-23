Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United football staff will not have to run decisions past the Glazers



Individuals and personnel brought in by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to spearhead his revolution at Manchester United will not have to run decisions past the Glazers.

Sir Jim is closing in on completing his 25% partial investment into United which will essentially make him a minority owner of the club.

The expectation is that the British businessman will be granted full control of United’s sporting operations, which he fully intends to overhaul.

Already, changes have started to take place. Richard Arnold recently stepped down as CEO of the Red Devils.

Former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc is being lined up to replace Arnold.

With John Murtough’s future also far from secure, the likes of Paul Mitchell, Paolo Maldini and Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman are all said to be under consideration for a sporting director role at Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Sir Jim’s close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford is also poised to play a crucial role in the running of United.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Sir Jim’s appointees will not be constricted by the Glazers’ and their slow decision-making process.

Over the years, the American family has been accused of slowing things down, with all key decisions at the club requiring their approval before being put into motion.

At times, this has proved to be a challenge due to the different time zones. The Glazers of course reside in Florida, US.

Delaney reveals, “The Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still discussing the legal points of what the ownership structure of Manchester United would look like after INEOS’ takeover of a 25 percent stake, having agreed on the broad principles of the purchase.”

“The prospective deal has been described by those involved as one of the most complicated in the long recent list of football takeovers, due to the distinctive condition of the minority owner taking full control of the sporting side of the club.”

“Ratcliffe’s eventual football staff would not have to run major decisions past the Glazers, as has been the case for the last decade.”

As per Delaney, the main issue holding up the official announcement of the deal is separation, since Sir Jim has been insistent on the inclusion of legal clauses that provide a path to eventual full ownership of United through equity.

There have been “tentative private conversations” about United’s new-look football structure, but firm decisions will ultimately be made after Sir Jim and his people have had ample time to properly assess the club and how it functions.

The Independent adds that amidst all this, former Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards is admired by INEOS and is very much in the fray to possibly become United’s next sporting director.

However, it remains unclear whether the 44-year-old would be interested in making a sensational return to football after departing Anfield.

