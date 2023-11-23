Andre Onana compelled to choose between international and club duties



Manchester United’s recent signing Andre Onana faces a challenging decision regarding his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Despite announcing his retirement from international football last year, Onana, who moved to United from Inter Milan for €51million, finds himself in a complex situation with potential national team duties.

Onana, who has made three appearances for Cameroon since his surprising recall in August, helped the team qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, it’s uncertain if he will participate in the tournament, which overlaps with part of United’s season.

The backdrop of Onana’s predicament includes a fallout with Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, leading to his initial retirement.

FIFA’s regulations complicate matters, as refusal to respond to a national team call-up could result in sanctions. The goalkeeper has yet to make a final decision on his participation in AFCON 2023.

Onana’s relationship with Eto’o, as reported by The Athletic, remains strained, adding to the complexity of his situation.

His recall to the national team came unexpectedly after his transfer to Man United, with the player initially expressing no intention of returning to international football.

FIFA’s rules mandate players to accept national team call-ups, but they also allow players to retire from international football, provided they communicate this decision to their association.

Onana’s case, where he declared retirement but was still called up, reveals a gap in these regulations.

United cannot block Onana’s departure for international duty unless he is injured.

The club has expressed support for whatever decision Onana makes. If he participates in AFCON, he could miss several key matches for United, including Premier League fixtures and potentially FA Cup and Champions League games.

Precedents in similar situations, such as Onana’s withdrawal from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations without facing punishment, exist. However, the current dynamics, particularly his strained relationship with Eto’o, might influence the outcome differently this time.