Another Man United player could be on his way out as Saudi Arabian clubs eye €20m deal for Christian Eriksen



Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action after this year’s last international break with a difficult trip to Everton on Sunday.

Despite winning four of their last five league games, the 20-time English league champions find themselves in the midst of a storm due to quite a few superstars looking for a way out in January.

Raphael Varane has lost his starting berth due to a combination of his poor injury record and the fact that Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have performed admirably in his absence.

Eriksen out?

British media have continued to speculate about the Frenchman falling out with manager Erik ten Hag with a possible January exit on the cards.

The World Cup winner has been joined by Casemiro who is also said to be eyeing an exit route due to the club’s current trajectory with Saudi Arabian clubs sniffing around.

Journalist Ekrem Konour has now tweeted that fellow midfielder Christian Eriksen is also being eyed by clubs from the Middle East for a surprise January move.

🔥Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Christian Eriksen's situation and could make a € 20 million offer for the Danish player.

🇩🇰 #MUFC 🔴⚪ #ManchesterUnited https://t.co/ajwjV1DMaZ pic.twitter.com/XcrR5T9ep1 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 23, 2023

“Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Christian Eriksen’s situation and could make a € 20 million offer for the Danish player,” the tweet read.

The Dane, who arrived on a free last summer, has just 18 months left on his contract and he has struggled to impose himself in big away games.

Another midfielder on his way out

His partnership with Casemiro served the team well in the United boss’ first season but both midfielders have struggled in the current term and seem to have lost a yard of pace.

In 15 appearances this season, the Denmark international has registered one goal and two assists while in his debut Red Devils campaign, he accumulated two goals and 10 assists in 44 games across all competitions.

The 31-year-old, who withdrew from international duty mid-week, will be out for a few weeks as confirmed by Ten Hag ahead of the clash against the Toffees.

United could be open to such a sale but only in the summer as injuries and poor form means Ten Hag will require all the gift he can get to salvage the current campaign.