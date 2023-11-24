Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in race for Wolves ace Pedro Neto



Manchester United’s attacking problems are there for all to see with Erik ten Hag’s side the lowest scorers among the top 12 teams in the Premier League.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund has been on fire in the Champions League but is yet to open his account in the league. Misfiring wingers have added to the Dutchman’s woes.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford only has one goal so far while Antony is yet to register a single goal or assist from the right.

Pedro Neto attracting PL interest

Add to this Jadon Sancho’s expulsion from the first team after a public falling-out with the United boss and it is clear that United need a winger who can create as well as score goals.

And according to TeamTalk, Ten Hag really admires the talents of Pedro Neto, who is having a brilliant campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Peoples Person had revealed earlier that if Sancho does end up leaving in January, United could prioritise a move for the 23-year-old.

The Portuguese ace has registered seven assists, a league high, and one goal in 10 games thus far and his creativity is something that has impressed the United boss.

The report states that Arsenal are also eyeing the Portugal international and at this stage, they are ahead in the race. Wolves will demand at least £60 million.

“Wolves star Pedro Neto is attracting interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Man Utd, as well as Saudi Pro League clubs but any interested sides will be forced to pay top whack, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Arsenal ahead of United in race

“Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag are both huge fans of the Portugal forward and moves have been made to try and tempt him away from Molineux.

“However it is the London side who are more likely to make a move at this stage. ”

The winger is currently injured but he is expected to return before the January transfer window. Saudi Arabian clubs are also monitoring proceedings but Neto would prefer to stay in Europe.

He would be an attractive proposition considering his immense potential but United cannot afford to splurge that much in January, especially if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s entry as minority stakeholder does not get ratified in time.