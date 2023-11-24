Erik ten Hag issues Mason Mount fitness update after the midfielder suffered an injury



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has insisted that more thorough examinations and tests have to be conducted before reaching a conclusive verdict on Mason Mount’s fitness.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Mount sustained an injury ahead of United’s clash against Everton.

The Red Devils are set to travel to Goodison Park to take on the Toffees on Sunday.

During his presser, Ten Hag provided an update on the availability of a number of stars.

The Dutchman explained that Luke Shaw is in contention to start after a number of weeks on the sidelines. Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford are also expected to feature.

Ten Hag further noted that while Rasmus Hojlund trained with his teammates, a late decision will be made regarding whether the Danish striker will play a part against Sean Dyche’s men.

It was relayed that Mount could have picked up a calf injury that could rule him out of action vs. Everton and perhaps for some time.

But Ten Hag spoke to club media and said about the 24-year-old midfielder, “Mason picked up an issue so we have to assess if he’s available for the game or not.”

The manager’s comments could possibly be indicative of the fact that Mount’s injury is not very serious and he may not be out for too long.

Nevertheless, fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out the exact nature and extent of the England international’s setback.

If he is indeed ruled out, Mount will join a good chunk of his teammates who are also recovering.

Some of these players include Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo.

