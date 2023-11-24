Everton boss Sean Dyche confirms Amadou Onana likely to miss clash vs. Man United



Everton manager Sean Dyche has indicated that midfielder Amadou Onana is highly unlikely to feature against Manchester United.

United are set to travel to Goodison Park on Sunday to take on an aggrieved Everton who were recently subjected to a massive 10-point reduction by the Premier League.

During his presser ahead of the match, Erik ten Hag gave a fitness update on a number of his stars.

The Dutchman said that Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana are all in contention to play a part. While Rasmus Hojlund trained with his teammates, the Danish striker is facing a race against time to be deemed fit enough to start.

Players like Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo remain long-term absentees.

Dyche also spoke to reporters and revealed that he will not be able to count on the services of Onana.

The defensive midfielder pulled out of the Belgium squad during the November international break after being forced off at the break in Everton’s previous match against Crystal Palace.

A week before, Onana did not participate in his side’s game vs. Brighton. Dyche claimed that the player was suffering fatigue in the muscle.

The Everton boss remarked ahead of the contest vs. United, “[Onana’s] calf, I don’t think he’ll be right, it is still sore.”

The 22-year-old’s absence almost certainly means that Idrissa Gueye will line up for the Merseyside outfit.

Dyche also stated about Andre Gomes and Delli Alli, “Andre is back on the grass with us, which is good, he has had a very frustrating season so far with us but he is back on the grass, he needs a bit of time, he needs games obviously, but he’s back around it.”

“And then Dele, good to see him back on the grass, he’s still tentative at the moment with the sports science side of things as regards not joining in with us, but he’s joined in a couple of warmups, just feeling his way back in.”

United’s game against Everton kicks off at 16:30 BST.

