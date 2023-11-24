Fabrizio Romano confirms Mason Mount injury blow in yet another setback for Erik ten Hag



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has suffered a fresh injury blow.

Mount who joined United in the summer from Chelsea saw his start to life at Old Trafford hindered just two games into the Premier League campaign when he sustained a hamstring injury during his side’s 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Englishman had to endure a period on the sidelines while recovering and missed a number of crucial games for the Red Devils.

He made his return during United’s Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace on September 26th and even registered an assist for Casemiro’s girl.

However, since then, Mount has struggled to break into Ten Hag’s starting XI, with the manager preferring a midfield trio of Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay in a slightly advanced role.

During United’s clash against Luton Town just before the November international break, Mount came in for the injured Eriksen and produced a masterclass in the middle of the park that he would have hoped put him in Ten Hag’s thinking for a starting berth.

According to Romano, it’s now unlikely that the 24-year-old will get a chance to make an impact as he is now injured.

The Italian journalist reports, “Mason Mount picked up an injury as tests took place today in order to understand for how long he won’t be available.”

“Mount, determined to work hard and return as soon as possible after unfortunate beginning of the season.”

🚨🔴 Mason Mount picked up an injury as tests took place today in order to understand for how long he won’t be available. Mount, determined to work hard and return as soon as possible after unfortunate beginning of the season. pic.twitter.com/yhfSZvwkVy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2023

As per Insider United, an X account user who has proven to be credible with respect to physical setbacks suffered by United players, Mount has a calf injury.

Mount out for a month! Calf. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — INSIDER UNITED (@INSIDERUTD1) November 24, 2023

If true, Mount will become the latest addition to an extensive list of absentees currently consisting of the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

There are also doubts about whether Rasmus Hojlund will be fit enough to feature against Everton on Sunday.

