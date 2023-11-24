Juventus eyeing January deals for Jadon Sancho, Donny Van de Beek and Raphael Varane



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of the club has been far from perfect with injuries and controversies threatening to derail the campaign.

While results in the Premier League have picked up in the past month, there is a lot of turmoil surrounding the futures of several high-profile first-team stars.

Raphael Varane, who was first choice when fit last season, has seen his minutes as a starter reduce due to a combination of his poor injury record and the form of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Multiple January exits on the cards

The World Cup winner is said to be unhappy with his descent down the pecking order and there is interest from Bayern Munich and even Chelsea for his services.

Then there is the Jadon Sancho situation, with the winger banished from the first team after a public falling out with the manager after he called out the boss on social media and refused to apologise.

An exit is highly likely in January with Saudi Arabian clubs interested but the player would prefer to stay in Europe.

Donny van de Beek has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford and despite his former Ajax coach’s arrival, his fortunes have not changed one bit.

The 26-year-old, who was excluded from United’s Champions League squad, has made two appearances across all competitions totaling 21 minutes of action.

Turkish clubs were lining up for his signature but now it seems all three players are being eyed by Serie A giants Juventus.

The Old Lady’s interest in the United winger was known but Tuttomercatoweb have now added the midfielder and defender to their list of targets.

The Turin-based outfit are said to be ready to do a deal for all three in January itself but if they do not acquire their targets in winter, they are prepared to return next summer.

Juventus eyeing triple raid

“Juventus are keeping an eye on the “redundancy” situation at Manchester United. In fact, the Bianconeri would be interested in three players leaving the “Red Devils”, in January or, at the latest, in summer.

“They would be the French central defender Varane, the Dutch midfielder Van De Beek, and Jadon Sancho, a winger for the English national team who has already been in Juve’s sights for a few weeks.”

Whether Juventus have the funds to complete all three deals in January remains a doubt. Apart from possibly Sancho, United will certainly not entertain any loan moves for the other two.

They want permanent exits sho that they can use the money generated to strengthen the squad. While Van de Beek and Sancho’s exits appear to be only a matter of time, the French World Cup winner could yet stay till the end of the season.