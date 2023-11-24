Louis Saha warns Manchester United against signing Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United legend Louis Saha has warned his former club not to pursue a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, especially as a quick fix for another struggling player.

During the summer transfer window, the media linked United with a move for the 32-year-old forward, claiming that his €25 million release clause made him a bargain purchase that would help Erik ten Hag in adding depth to his forward line.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person reported that United may just be convinced to make a move for the Frenchman, especially given his affordability and his recent return to form.

While Griezmann struggled during his disappointing spell at Barcelona, his return to Atletico proved to be the right career choice given his resurgence in form.

So far this season, the forward has scored eight goals and bagged one assist in 12 La Liga games.

United’s interest in Griezmann is nothing new, however, given that it was reported that the club reached out to him last summer after Ten Hag’s arrival in Manchester.

While allegedly flattered by United’s interest, Griezmann opted to remain in Spain, where he sought to make his loan move to Atletico permanent.

This follows a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano near the end of last year that claimed that United and Griezmann had been in talks, however, a transfer would be unlikely.

Given United are willing to come back for the player again, retired striker Louis Saha felt it important to make his feelings known regarding any potential bid for Griezmann.

“He’s a clever player who can be in the pocket, create things and score goals,” Saha said, adding that his goalscoring ability will add a level of excitement about a potential transfer.

Saha then went on to warn that Griezmann is “a short-term solution”, adding that he doesn’t understand why United would even consider making a move for such a player.

Notably, Saha viewed Griezmann as a replacement for the newly-acquired Mason Mount, who has struggled to make an impact during his injury-plagued debut season at Old Trafford.

“They already have Mason Mount, but it means they’re looking at a replacement for him because Griezmann is the type of player that Manchester United need,” Saha explained.

Already 32, a move for Griezmann could be comparable to those of Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

While both have been impressive players for United on their day, it’s become clear that neither will have lengthy futures at Old Trafford, with Saha expecting the same outcome should Griezmann be pursued.