Manchester United legends get together for a game in Dubai against a World XI

A team of Manchester United legends took to the field to take on a selected World XI in Dubai, last Saturday.

The game kicked off the inaugural Legends Football League which is due to be taken all over the world and set to resume in India in January.

As reported by The Daily Mail, former stars lined up to represent the club with a few unexpected additions making up the numbers.

Former Premier League players, Wes Morgan, Nathan Dyer and ‘keeper Julio Cesar all featured for United on the night, despite never pulling on the red shirt during their playing days.

Man United ‘legends’ team bizarrely featured three players who never played for the club Tap to read 👇https://t.co/HTUaNLFTrw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 23, 2023

Mikaël Silvestre captained the United side who were convincingly beaten by the World XI, losing 8-3.

Brazilian stopper Cesar kept goal with Silvestre, Morgan, Wes Brown, Patrice Evra and Danny Simpson making up the defence.

Former Swansea player Dyer was joined by Eric Djemba-Djemba, Antonio Valencia, Juan Sebastian Veron and Treble winner Jesper Blomqvist in midfield.

Dwight Yorke and Dimitar Berbatov led the line with the latter showing his class by getting on the scoresheet.

Patrice Evra also netted for United but the scorers for World XI have not yet been sourced.

The Red Devils’ opponents consisted of an array of talent including David Trezeguet, Samir Nasri, David James, Florent Malouda, Bacary Sagna and man-of-the-match Clarence Seedorf.

However, despite the star-studded lineup, reports suggest fans were left somewhat disappointed at the disorganization of the event.

Punters were also fuming after Kaka, Didier Drogba and Roberto Carlos failed to turn up to the match.

Organisers will hope for better feedback in January, with the details of the next fixture still to be announced.