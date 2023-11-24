Manchester United slap £50m price tag on Casemiro ahead of shock January exit



It was thought that Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, fresh from a successful first season which saw the club qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup, would kick on in the manager’s second campaign. However, injuries and poor form have seen the club begin the new season in disastrous fashion.

Firefighting across all departments have meant the Dutchman has never had the luxury of picking his strongest XI and he has also failed to find his ideal midfield combination.

One of the biggest reasons behind United’s stuttering start has been the underwhelming displays of Casemiro, who played a stellar part in United’s previous campaign.

Casemiro’s struggles and possible exit

The Brazilian seems to have lost a yard of pace and by not curbing his attacking instincts, he has abandoned his post too often before struggling to track runners.

The former Real Madrid superstar, currently injured, is reportedly unhappy with the club’s current trajectory and “has grown tired of training conditions” as per TeamTalk with reports of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Peoples Person had reported that the midfield general, who was bought for £70 million in the summer of 2022, wants to stay and fight for his place but the latest report suggests United have set their price for the 31-year-old.

The Red Devils have slapped a £50 million price tag on the former Real Madrid superstar and are even considering alternatives ahead of the January transfer window.

“Manchester United are ready to let Casemiro leave in the January transfer window and have slapped a £50m price tag on the Brazilian, TEAMtalk has learned.

“Sources tell TEAMtalk that the club are looking at replacements for the Brazilian and are open to a sale in January to help facilitate fresh legs in Erik ten Hag’s squad as they push to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“Saudi Arabia is a genuine option for one of the world’s most decorated players with four clubs considering an approach in January after being led to believe there is an open door for a conversation and the possibility of the defensive midfielder joining a number of big names in the SPL.”

Casemiro asking price set and alternatives being explored

Interestingly, there is even talk of Paris Saint-Germain admiring the player but such a move looks unlikely in January considering FFP issues.

Among the alternatives being eyed, Joao Neves of Benfica seems to be the most preferred with club skipper Bruno Fernandes speaking highly of the teenage sensation.

Considering the club’s difficulties and the notoriously difficult winter window, United should try and hold on to the five-time Champions League winner considering his pedigree and the lacklustre displays from the other midfielders.

A proper reset of the transfer hierarchy at the club once Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes in will allow the club to think things through before deciding the next course of action next summer.