Predicted Man United XI vs Everton: Andre Onana, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund to start



With manager Erik ten Hag sweating over the fitness of key players, he might himself find it hard to predict his starting line-up for Manchester United against Everton on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana was injured while playing for Cameroon against Mauritius and did not complete the game. He then missed the Indomitable Lions’ next match against Libya, returning to Old Trafford for treatment.

However, murmurs from several sources suggest that the injury is not too serious and he could play on Sunday. If not, Altay Bayindir could be in for a debut after some excellent performances for Turkey in their recent international games.

In defence, Luke Shaw is finally back in training and whilst it would be unusual to throw him back into the starting line-up without a couple of matches coming off the bench, needs must when the devil drives and we suspect Ten Hag might just go for it, to try to steady a defence that has shipped three goals or more on eight occasions already this season.

With Tyrell Malacia still unavailable, Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon have been the ones to cover in Shaw’s absence. But Dalot is now needed at right back due to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s unavailability due to a hamstring injury and Reguilon has put in some erratic performances.

At centre back, we expect Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to continue, having kept a clean sheet last time out against Luton. Jonny Evans is almost certainly ruled out with another hamstring issue and Lisandro Martinez, despite attending training this week, is still several weeks from a full recovery. Raphael Varane is waiting for an opportunity to reclaim his spot amidst rumours of unhappiness at the club and even a potential move in January.

Moving into midfield, the injury crisis shows no sign of abating. Christian Eriksen is ruled out with a knee problem and Casemiro with a hamstring. This leaves the options of Scott McTominay, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, with Kobbie Mainoo a wild card option after his impressive displays for England U19s last week. Another option would be for Bruno Fernandes to play in a deeper role, with someone like Hannibal coming in higher up the pitch.

McTominay is the form player and will almost certainly start, then it is probably a choice between two stars struggling to find their feet at United, Mount and Amrabat. We’ve gone for Mount due to his energy, with Fernandes playing ahead of these two in the number 10 position.

Ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund has an outside chance of making Sunday’s game and we have been optimistic here too and predicted he will start. If he doesn’t, Anthony Martial will come in.

The most likely wing options are Alejandro Garnacho, who didn’t play for Argentina this time, on the left and Marcus Rashford on the right.

Antony could be recalled but has been very poor this season, Jadon Sancho remains persona non grata and Facu Pellistri hobbled off for Uruguay in the week and so could be injured also.

Amad Diallo is nearing fitness but is unlikely to be ready in time.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the match: