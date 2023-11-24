Sir Jim Ratcliffe Dismayed by Manchester United’s Casemiro Signing

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, set to acquire a significant stake in Manchester United, is reportedly dissatisfied with the club’s decision to sign Casemiro, leading to CEO Richard Arnold’s resignation.

Sources close to the Ineos chief suggest Ratcliffe was perplexed by United’s choice to bring the Brazilian midfielder from Real Madrid, considering him a poor fit for the team.

Casemiro’s transfer, valued at €60 million with an additional €10 million in add-ons, was finalized in 2022.

While he played a pivotal role in United’s third-place Premier League finish last season, securing a Champions League spot, his current form has been underwhelming.

Rumours indicate his openness to joining the Saudi Pro League in January, a move United might consider due to his substantial wages.

This situation has prompted United to explore replacements for the No.6 position.

FootballTransfers recently revealed the club’s interest in Fluminense’s Andre, who is also on Fulham’s radar.

Richard Arnold, who has been a part of United since 2007, announced his departure earlier this month.

Patrick Stewart will serve as interim CEO while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted. Arnold expressed gratitude for his tenure at the club, highlighting the dedication of its employees and fans.

United’s recent decision-making, particularly in the transfer market, has been a subject of debate, with Casemiro’s signing and subsequent performance becoming a point of contention.

The club’s direction under new leadership and potential changes in their approach to player acquisitions will be closely monitored in the coming months.