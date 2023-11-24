Sofyan Amrabat could be heading back to Fiorentina as Man United unlikely to sign him permanently



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has struggled to find a stable midfield partnership this season due to a combination of poor form and injuries.

His initial plan saw new signing Mason Mount accompany Casemiro but the former Chelsea star far too often wandered into advanced zones, leaving space for the opposition to exploit.

The manager was forced to change his lineup and accommodated Christian Eriksen alongside the Brazilian. The combination that worked so well for the Red Devils last season did not quite click in the big away games due to the duo’s lack of pace.

Amrabat has struggled since his arrival

With the former Real Madrid superstar’s form this term being a major headache, the Dutchman brought in Sofyan Amrabat on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina on deadline day.

The five-time Champions League winner’s injury finally handed the Moroccan the chance to play in his preferred position after a few initial appearances as a left full-back.

However, the 27-year-old has not managed to fill the void left by the Brazilian midfield general and he has generally underwhelmed when played there.

Amrabat has been substituted at half-time in his last three appearances across all competitions while he remained an unused substitute in United’s last two Premier League games before the international week.

United’s loan arrangement with Fiorentina included an initial €10 million loan fee while United will have to pay €20 million at the end of the season to make the move permanent plus €5 million in add-ons should certain conditions be met.

Ten Hag was the main advocate behind the signing with the pair having worked together during their FC Utrecht days and the midfielder also impressed last season for club and country, guiding Morocco to the World Cup semifinals and Fiorentina to the UEFA Conference League final.

However, as per Fiorentina News, United are unlikely to sign the Moroccan ace and he is all set to return to Serie A where Fiorentina will sell him to some other club as he has no future at the Italian outfit.

No permanent move on the cards

“Right at the last minute, Sofyan Amrabat fulfilled his dream of wearing the Manchester United shirt, moving from Fiorentina to the Red Devils in the final hours of the summer transfer market. On English soil, however, things are not going as hoped by the Moroccan.

“Critics in England are often harshly attacking the midfielder, who arrived for a €10 million loan; the formula provides for a minimum of 20 million to be paid by the English club to acquire the player outright next summer. It is currently unlikely that the conditions will be met.

“The current scenario includes a very probable return to base for Amrabat, whose adventure with Fiorentina, however, does not seem to have any chance of starting, with the player set to be moved on again to another club.”

The African star will need to prove his critics wrong and put in quite the shift from now until the end of the season if he is to convince the club to splash the cash for his services next summer.