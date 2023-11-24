UEFA confirm length of Marcus Rashford’s Champions League ban



UEFA have confirmed that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will only serve a one-match ban.

As a result, Rashford will not be available for selection during United’s game against Galatasaray in Turkey on November 29.

However, he will be eligible to play for his side when they host Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in their last Group A clash.

Rashford received a straight red card during United’s game vs. FC Copenhagen at Parken earlier this month.

Erik ten Hag’s men got off to a fairytale start after they scored two goals courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund who grabbed a sensational brace.

Proceedings were soon turned on their heads in the 42nd minute after Rashford was given his marching orders.

The Englishman tried to protect the ball in a 50-50 from Elias Jelert. Unfortunately, Rashford stomped on the Copenhagen star’s ankle and so, the referee chose to send him off.

The controversial decision was blasted by pundits and even Ten Hag who insisted it was not worth a red card. Copenhagen restored parity just before the break.

United went ahead once more after Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot in the second half. A determined Copenhagen however managed to score two late goals to secure the win and clinch all three points.

At the moment, the Red Devils are firmly bottom of their group with only three points. The game against Galatasaray is simply a must-win affair if there is any chance of making it to the next round of the Champions League.

According to UEFA (via Manchester Evening News), Rashford’s incident with Jelert was “rough play, ” but a one-match suspension is enough punishment.

The 26-year-old Carrington academy graduate has started each of the 20-time English champions’ opening four games in Europe this term.

He has registered two assists in the process.

