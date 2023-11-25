Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann finally breaks his silence on Manchester United links



Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has poured cold water on suggestions that he could be on the move to Manchester United either in January or the summer.

Last week, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that United are interested in renewing their attempts at signing Griezmann.

The Red Devils previously made an effort to sign the Frenchman when Jose Mourinho was in the Old Trafford dugout.

A move never materialized, and Griezmann ended up staying at Atletico Madrid.

Amidst United’s difficulties in attack this season, it was relayed that the 20-time English champions were set to try again for Griezmann and were even prepared to triple his wages from the €7 million a year he currently earns.

The 32-year-old is thought to be a fan of the Premier League and English football.

Griezmann’s main point of attraction, at least from United’s perspective, is his modest release clause which stands at just €25 million.

However, the World Cup winner has broken his silence and indicated that his future lies at the Wanda Metropolitano, where he is extremely happy.

Griezmann said, “I’ve to earn myself to be a legend in this club. That’s my mission.”

“By 2024 I want to bring joy to the fans and some title for Atlético.”

He added, “It would be a dream.”

The France international has been in red-hot form this season. He has an impressive eight goals and one assist in 12 La Liga appearances.

He has been equally prolific and dangerous in the Champions League, where he has plundered an incredible four goals in as many games.

In Europe, Griezmann is just one goal short of the competition’s leading goalscorers – United’s Rasmus Hojlund and Atletico Madrid teammate Alvaro Morata – who have five goals each.

Unfortunately, it seems like the ship has sailed in terms of Griezman joining United.

