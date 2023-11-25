Bayern Munich set to beat Manchester United in deal for Assan Ouedraogo



On-field results aside, Manchester United have also fallen behind their Premier League counterparts in terms of their academy recruitment post the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Things have taken a turn for the better in recent years as seen from deals for Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri, Harry Amass, and Gabriele Biancheri just to name a few.

The club are once again reportedly eyeing the best talents around the globe and The Peoples Person had recently reported about United’s interest in FC Schalke 04 sensation Assan Ouedraogo.

The ‘German Paul Pogba’ is in demand

Dubbed the “German Paul Pogba”, the 17-year-old midfielder is technically very strong and possesses a keen eye for a pass with sources close to the player revealing to TeamTalk that the player is capable of becoming a world beater like the Frenchman.

United had even sent their scouts to watch the teenage sensation in action for Schalke in the Bundesliga 2 division this season to rule the roost over the player.

Apart from the 20-time English league champions, Chelsea were also also said to be interested in a deal but the latest update has revealed that Bayern Munich could be about to trump the Premier League duo.

Bayern are always known to attract the top German talents from all across the Bundesliga and it could be about to come true with regards to the Germany U-17 international.

In a bid to stave off competition from United, Bayern have already got in touch with the youngster’s representatives and confidence is growing in the Bayern camp about the possibility of a summer deal.

“TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a big blow in their efforts to sign German star Assan Ouedraogo as Bayern Munich close in on a deal.

“Sources state that Manchester United and Chelsea – as well as Bayern – have all taken an active interest in him. However, Bayern are the most keen to push and get a deal done for the 17-year-old.

Bayern closing in on a deal

“Christoph Freund, sporting director at the German giants, has officially sat down with the representatives of the teenage sensation. He is pushing his fellow board members to sanction a deal as soon as possible and beat the competition to his coveted signature.

“Sources close to the deal are now feeling more convinced that the German champions will get a deal over the line in the coming months.”

United’s senior midfield options are crumbling at present with multiple stars potentially on their way out and finding the next young gem could potentially help the club in the long term. ‘

However, at present it looks like Ouedraogo will not be coming to the Theatre of Dreams.