Donny van de Beek desperate to end Manchester United nightmare



Manchester United were the most in-form side heading into the international break. But ahead of their crucial Premier League encounter against Everton, storm clouds are gathering once again over Old Trafford.

The reason being quite a few established first-team stars are looking for the exit door, either being unhappy with their lack of minutes or with the disastrous start to the season.

Casemiro is one of them with the midfielder unhappy with the club’s trajectory while Raphael Varane is not too impressed with manager Erik ten Hag picking Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him.

Another midfielder who is looking to leave the club in January is Donny van de Beek who has managed only two appearances this season, totaling 21 minutes of action.

Donny wants to play more

The Dutch midfielder was excluded from this year’s Champions League squad and despite his former Ajax manager’s arrival, his fortunes have not changed.

Signed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Van de Beek has started only six times in the Premier League in over three seasons, highlighting how no manager has managed to find a place for him in the team.

The 26-year-old suffered a knee injury last season which required surgery and that did not help matters and despite scoring a goal in pre-season, he could not find a buyer during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, and Lorient were just a few names interested in his services but concerns about his form and fitness meant no deal was reached.

The versatile midfielder, in an interview with The Daily Mirror, has now highlighted how he is desperate to play football regularly and is eager to find a new home in January.

The Netherlands international is aware of the competition for places at Old Trafford and while he is happy in Manchester, he wants to play regularly.

“I am bouncing to play matches again. The manager is making different choices now. We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see in January what happens.

“I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious as I have always been a lover of the game.

“I’m absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”

Donny exit on the cards

The former Ajax star could get a few chances considering the injuries in midfield but whether he can start a game remains in doubt.

Van de Beek remains popular among fans who understand that his move has not worked out in the manner the player would have hoped for.

The Dutchman also admitted that he is delighted with the fact that he can still call himself a United player but conceded it is high time he looks for another opportunity and he has been training like an animal to get more chances between now and the beginning of the winter window.

“Last season I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury. You miss it terribly. I appreciate even more that I have a fabulous job. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt.

“But I am bursting with energy now that I am top fit again and I am really training like an animal. The time has come to make a different choice.”

United will entertain only permanent offers and the player is valued at €10 million as per Transfermarkt. Anything above that figure would represent a decent offer for the Red Devils.

