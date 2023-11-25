Juventus are increasingly positive of securing a move for Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window

Manchester United’s turbulent start to the season has left manager Erik ten Hag under pressure heading into the packed winter schedule.

Despite domestic form picking up in recent weeks, Ten Hag is yet to find any kind of serenity on or off the pitch in this campaign.

Jadon Sancho has provided the Dutch coach with one of his biggest headaches in his second term, having been banished from the first team since the start of September.

Ten Hag revealed he left Sancho out of the trip to Arsenal due to a below par week of training prior to the fixture – something the forward was quick to deny.

Sancho has since refused to apologise for his public outburst and now looks set to leave the club in January.

The Peoples Person reported interest from Juventus yesterday and further stories on the potential move are circling in the Italian media today.

calciomercato.com believe the switch, despite being a difficult one, is looking more and more likely as we creep toward the opening of the winter window.

The relationship between manager and player at United is apparently beyond repair and the club are resigned to Sancho leaving the club in the coming months.

With Sancho’s preference to stay in Europe rather than become the latest player to join the galaxy of stars moving to Saudi, United are in need of a resolution.

Juventus are the front runners for his signature but may need United to contribute financially to the deal which may come in the form of a loan-to-buy.

Due to Sancho’s monster wages at Old Trafford, Juve are not in a position to cover his entire salary and would need United to cover a portion before they look at a permanent deal.

calciomercato.com add that a return to Borussia Dortmund is Sancho’s personal preference but with the German’s distancing themselves from the deal, Juve represent his next best option.

The 23-year-old’s departure from United would result in another black mark against the club’s recruitment policy in recent years, having signed the forward for £72 million just two years ago.