Leaked 2004 Manchester United contains two massive “what if” moments

The world of transfers has evolved into a huge money-spinning business, funded by the billions of the globally elite clubs.

However, things used to be so much simpler. The Daily Star claims to have access to Alex Ferguson’s typed up transfer list that would theoretically get United ready to win back their league trophy from Arsenal in the 2004/2005 season.

The team had just tasted victory at Wembley by winning the FA Cup but had suffered a disappointing season in the Premier League. Ferguson’s men finished 3rd, a distant 15 points behind the Arsenal “invincibles”.

However, the biggest regret of the season came in getting knocked out in the last minute of the Champions League by Jose Mourinho’s little fancied Porto. The Portuguese outfit would later go on to claim the trophy. Consequently, Mourinho would depart his home country for London and guide Chelsea to their first Premier League crown.

Many fans have wondered over the years, what if Tim Howard had managed to parry the ball away from Costinha and resultingly defeat Porto, would “the special one” have ever made it to Chelsea? This is not the only “what if” moment in this article.

The leaked transfer list document contains the names of all the players in the squad and is divided into sections. The four headings read, squad, excess, youth potential and transfer targets.

United had a successful summer on the surface, as they claimed three of the five players on their list. With Rio Ferdinand’s eight month ban for missing a drug test already in effect, it probably is no surprise that the Scottish manager wanted to bolster his defence. Gabriel Heinze and Gerard Pique were pursued and captured during the transfer window.

Interestingly, there were another two names on the list. One was Phillipe Mexes of Auxerre, who would go on to join Italian giants Roma and then later AC Milan. However, of much greater interest, lies the name, Vincent Kompany of Anderlecht.

Kompany would not be signed by United and would later go on to join Manchester City in 2008. The Belgian eventually became captain at the club and enjoyed a trophy-laden time at the Citizens which saw them draw level and frankly overtake the red side of the city in the 2010s.

The legendary manager commented in 2018 that he went on a scouting mission to watch Kompany play for Anderlecht versus Celtic in the Champions League in 2003. However, rather than the defender, it was the late Irish midfielder, Liam Miller, who caught his eye.

Ferguson exuded, “What I witnessed was a player with a tremendous set of midfield fundamentals – his movement off the ball, his penetration of the Anderlecht midfield. I came away smitten by his performance”. The Scot also claimed that he left Parkhead determined to sign the midfielder, which he would do later in the summer.

The attacking department only had one target, Alan Smith, and he was also controversially enticed away from bitter rivals Leeds United that summer. However, with the benefit of hindsight, the document contains another frustrating missed opportunity.

The name Diego Forlan sits inside the excess column. Not a contentious decision at the time as the Uruguayan was a popular player amongst fans but struggled massively for form. The attacker only scored 17 goals in 98 appearances for the Red Devils.

This would see the player depart the club and join Villareal in the summer he was deemed surplus to requirements. The rest they say, is history. While Smith hardly pulled up trees for United and suffered a devastating leg break at Anfield in 2006, Forlan would score a hatful of goals in La Liga, firstly for Villareal and later for Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international would even set the 2010 World Cup alight. Forlan would win the Golden Ball prize, which is awarded to the tournament’s best player. He would also win Goal of the Tournament and finish joint top scorer with five goals as his nation would finish a highly credible fourth.

All in all, the 2004 window was hardly a success as none of the players brought in really made much difference to the club and the 2004/2005 season was also a season bereft of silverware. A rarity in the Ferguson years, even if United fans have lamentably got used to the feeling in recent years.

Nonetheless, the two major stories are the what if moments. Supposing Vincent Kompany were signed and more faith and patience were extended to Diego Forlan, what could have been?