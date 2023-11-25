Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head for red-hot striker Jonas Wind

Manchester United and Liverpool have been recently linked with a move for in-form Bundesliga striker, Jonas Wind.

The Danish international has had a red-hot start to the 2023/2024 campaign. The Wolfsburg striker has scored nine goals and has two assists in 13 matches to date.

This is in stark contrast to the form of Manchester United’s strikers, who own an embarrassing record of only scoring one Premier League goal between them this season. Moreover, the whole team has struggled with United only finding the back of the net 13 times in 12 games in the league.

Therefore, the Red Devils could be seen to be desperate to bring in more options to support youngster, Rasmus Hojlund. The former Copenhagen man has done remarkably well in the Champions League and is currently the joint top scorer with five goals. He is, as of yet, scoreless in the Premier League, however.

Fichajes has now suggested Jonas Wind, another former Copenhagen player and Hojlund’s compatriot for the Danish national team, could be seen as a remedy for the club’s goalscoring woes.

Whilst Wind has not been seriously linked to United before, the club have been rumoured to be looking for a striker for some time. Victor Osimhen is a name that frequently crops up and The Peoples Person has reported recently that the Mancunian side may be prepared to splash the cash on the Nigerian forward.

Fichajes states that there are a number of in-form strikers at the moment in Germany including Wind such as Harry Kane, Victor Boniface and Serhou Guirassy. Both Boniface and Guirassy have been heavily linked with moves to England, but it has been reported here that Guirassy is unlikely to have the credentials to make it at a club like United.

The Spanish outlet goes on to assert that the 24 year old Dane is clearly on an upward trend and it is little wonder that the English giants of Man United and Liverpool are pursuing him.

Liverpool’s interest in the player will worry United fans as the team from Anfield are generally much faster operators in the transfer window than a Red Devils side hamstrung by the Glazers’ glacially slow decision-making process.

Liverpool recently gazumped Man United for the signing of another striker, Darwin Nunez, in 2022. The Old Trafford outfit were heavily linked many weeks before to the Uruguayan striker but he ended up in Merseyside.

Fans from the red side of Manchester will be hoping Liverpool are not too interested in the Dane, or something has finally changed in the corridors of power at United.

Wind has certainly been growing in stature in this campaign. The striker has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season. He also found the back of the net 27 times in 55 games for Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga according to transfermarkt.com before departing for Germany in 2022.

The 24 year old has also scored seven goals in 21 games for the Danish national side since making his debut in October 2020. Sofascore has also credited the forward with an impressive average season rating of 7.46.

What is abundantly clear is Manchester United need goals and they need goals quickly. If the club can beat Liverpool to the signature of the Danish player, it may just be a good start to solving this particular problem in front of goal.