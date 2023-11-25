Manchester United hot on the heels of Shakhtar Donetsk’s next big star, Georgiy Sudakov



Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season despite strengthening up front in the summer. The Red Devils are the lowest scorers among the top 14 teams in the Premier League.

They hedged their bets on Rasmus Hojlund in the summer and while the Dane is the top scorer so far in the Champions League, he is yet to get off the mark in the league.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has only one goal while all the remaining forwards are either misfiring or on their way out of the club.

Race for Shakhtar’s next big thing

United are often linked with talents across the world and the latest name to be mentioned is Shakhtar Donetsk’s versatile star Georgiy Sudakov.

The Ukraine international is primed to become the next big sale for the Ukrainian club after Mykhailo Mudryk judging by the number of clubs chasing his signature.

As per Tutto Juve, “Ukrainian talent Sudakov has impressed recently and is in the sights of several top clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Juventus.

“With a series of impressive performances, Sudakov has raised his stock as Shakhtar Donetsk’s next valuable asset.

“Shakhtar, who already experienced an important transfer with Mudryk’s move to Chelsea last January, could repeat the feat with Sudakov.”

Bidding war on the cards

After an intense battle between Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues ended up winning the race and paid €70 million for Mudryk and Sudakov is expected to fetch a similar amount.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, the 21-year-old can play further back in midfield or out on the wings and has managed three goals and one assist in 12 starts across all competitions.

Last season, the Ukrainian scored five times while assisting a further 11 and those displays got everyone to sit up and take notice of his talents.

A bidding war should not be something United take part in considering the riches of Chelsea who often splurge on up-and-coming players.

The player is valued at €15 million as per Transfermarkt while his contract lasts until 2028. Shakhtar will not let go of the attacking midfielder unless their valuation is met.