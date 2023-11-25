Manchester United identify Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as the top defensive target



After signing Raphael Varane, United’s central defence looked to be in secure hands for at least the next few years.

However, after a stop-start tenure, the team is already looking for potential suitors for the Frenchman and a new centre-back has shot to near the top of their priority.

TEAMTalk reports that Everton’s Branthwaite is Erik ten Hag’s preferred target to strengthen his defence.

United have drawn up a quarter of names which includes Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon, Antonio Silva of SL Benfica, and Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice alongside the Everton man.

Among these options, the club is leaning towards Branthwaite at the moment.

The targeting of the Everton defender makes sense since he comes with established Premier League experience.

Furthermore, his loan spell last year at PSV was under United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy who waxed lyrical about the youngster.

None of the targets on United’s list come cheap but buying from within the Premier League will at least guarantee United the player’s familiarity with the league.

Moreover, his left-footedness will add some much-needed uniqueness to a United defence which has only currently injured Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans.

Ten Hag clearly values this skill in his pairing so Branthwaite will slot straight in, providing those passing angles with his left foot while excelling at traditional defensive skills.

Branthwaite recently signed a new contract at Everton which takes him to 2027 so any prospective transfer will likely have to wait till the next summer.

However, with his age profile, experience, and ceiling, it looks like United are determined to not repeat the mistake of signing older players on the wane who need replacing soon, like Varane and Casemiro.

