Manchester United’s Millie Turner called up for England

Manchester United defender Millie Turner has been called up for England after Millie Bright withdrew through injury.

The uncapped Turner has been a constant for United’s squad for the last five years since they reformed and has started every league game so far this season.

“[I am] delighted to be called into the Lionesses squad,” Turner told club media.

“It’s a real honour for me and a proud moment for my friends and family.”

The greatest honour. Grateful for all the messages, thank you ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Millie Turner (@MillieTurner_) November 24, 2023

Turner received her first senior call-up in September 2020, during Phil Neville’s time in charge of the Lionesses.

She was then called up by England interim boss Hege Riise in 2021, but is yet to make an appearance for her country.

Turner will be joined by fellow United teammates Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Katie Zelem and Ella Toone. According to The Evening Standard, “Turner, who has been capped by the Lionesses at various youth levels, will report for duty with the rest of the squad at St George’s Park on Monday.”

They face Netherlands and Scotland in the Nations League with hopes of Olympic qualification hanging by a thread.

The Lionesses currently sit third in the group behind Netherlands and Belgium.

Bright, who had captained England in the absence of the injured Leah Williamson, withdrew from the squad due to a knee injury and was absent from Chelsea’s Champions League game against Paris FC. Arsenal striker Beth Mead should make a welcome return after missing over a year through injury.

Before the international break, United still have to face Bristol City away in the WSL on Sunday.