Mason Greenwood scores ridiculous goal for Getafe vs Almeria



Manchester United’s loanees are normally on loan because they’re not deemed ready for the scrutiny of Old Trafford’s lights.

However, Mason Greenwood is a special case, as the forward is not likely to be away from scrutiny even though he plays for Getafe in La Liga.

The player himself has just got himself back in the limelight for all the right reasons by scoring a ridiculous goal for Getafe vs Almeria.

With his team trailing 0-1 in the 32nd minute, Greenwood picked up the ball in the inside right channel.

United fans were getting used to what happens next when the forward is allowed space there and Getage fans witnessed it first-hand.

Greenwood cut inside, and while still outside the box, unleashed a venomous drive with his left foot that nestled straight into the far corner to draw Getafe level.

What an outrageous goal from Mason Greenwood to tie the game at 1-1 for Getafe against Almeria. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿pic.twitter.com/6XXoEFYR0A — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) November 25, 2023

The shot was of such ferocity that the ball could barely be seen once it left Greenwood’s foot.

Buoyed by the goal, Getafe piled on the pressure and through Borja Mayoral, turned the game on its head within the first half, leading 2-1.

At the time of writing, Getafe held onto the lead after an hour had passed in the game.

Having gained enough match fitness by featuring regularly for the La Liga side, Greenwood is also playing 90 minutes more often than not.

His form warrants the same and while it’s unlikely that he ever plays for United again considering the circumstances he left in, he is undoubtedly making sure United could regret their decision, if only in terms of his on-pitch ability.

Getafe’s next game is against Las Palmas on December 1 and barring any injury issue, Greenwood is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

