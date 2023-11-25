Mason Greenwood screamer leads Getafe to comeback victory against Almeria



The noise around Mason Greenwood is set to reach a crescendo after the Manchester United loanee put in a world-class performance again.

Starting for Getafe against Almeria, Greenwood scored a wondergoal and was involved throughout in Getafe’s best attacking moments in their victory.

Before being subbed off in the 89th minute as Getafe sought to save their one-goal advantage, Greenwood was the brightest spark in the team.

It started off in the 33rd minute when Getafe were trailing against La Liga’s bottom team at the point.

Greenwood picked up the ball in the right half-space and unleashed a drive into the far corner to bring them back level.

The goal set social media ablaze but even beyond that, his attacking footprints were all over the game.

He had 47 touches of the ball as his role was to mainly stay up top and influence the game with his attacking talents, something he did perfectly.

He played one key pass, again, from that right half-space where he could cut in and use his left foot to create chances.

He completed 23/30 passes as he was the one mainly at the end of the attacking moves instead of playing as an orchestrator. (Stats courtesy of Sofascore)

As he has got his match fitness back, the signs of the old Mason Greenwood, the player, have started coming back.

This game was the perfect summation of his comeback as he played the full 90, had a goal contribution, and was a thorn in the opposition’s defence throughout, producing a jaw-dropping moment.

United supporters are undoubtedly following every move of his but it is more a case of “What if” as it is unlikely that he ever plays for the club again, regardless of his on-pitch contribution and ability.

