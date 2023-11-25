Raphael Varane still keen on staying at Man United despite “annoyance” with his situation



Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has not shown any indication that he wants to leave the club even amidst his reduced lack of minutes.

At the moment, Varane seems to be firmly below the pecking order, with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof ahead of the Frenchman.

During the Manchester derby, eyebrows were raised when Evans was preferred ahead of the more accomplished and distinguished Varane.

It was even more puzzling when Ten Hag revealed that Varane was dropped due to tactical reasons.

Since then, the four-time Champions League winner has not started a game and has had to be content with three appearances from the bench.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Ten Hag’s relationship with Varane has “practically broken down” after the pair had a frank exchange of views on the player’s current predicament.

It was relayed that Varane is weighing up his options, with a January departure from Old Trafford firmly on the cards. Saudi Arabia is a genuine destination for the 30-year-old.

Bayern Munich are also thought to be admirers of the United star, although there is an acceptance his extremely high wages almost certainly render a swoop impossible.

However, according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, as it stands, Varane still remains committed to the Red Devils and there are no signs pointing towards his departure this January.

“Being out of the side is frustrating Varane but he is not a disruptive presence and United still regard him as a valuable player. At present, he has shown no indication of wishing to leave, although a continuation of his place on the periphery would inevitably force him to look at his options.”

“The Saudi Pro League would always be interested in a player of his calibre and, should the offer on a transfer fee be significant, United are open to listening. Financial fair play regulations are a very real concern at the club, albeit those pressures could be eased if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment is ratified and he injects capital.”

Whitwell also confirms that Bayern are indeed keeping close tabs on the former Real Madrid man. From the defender’s point of view, staying in Europe would be a far more attractive option.

The Athletic further states, “To say Raphael Varane is disappointed at falling down the pecking order at Manchester United is underselling things. Those who know his thinking suggest his feelings stray closer to annoyance.”

Ahead of United’s clash on Sunday against Everton at Goodison Park, all eyes are on Ten Hag and what course of action he chooses to take with respect to Varane. It will be interesting to see whether he starts or the manager will once again opt for a partnership of Maguire and Lindelof.

