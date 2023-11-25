RC Lens boss says his club would welcome Raphael Varane back “with open arms” amid Man United exit rumours



RC Lens manager Franck Haise has said that his side would readily take back Raphael Varane if the opportunity were to present itself, amidst suggestions that the defender could leave Manchester United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Varane is considering his options ahead of the January transfer window.

At the moment, the World Cup winner seems to be firmly below the pecking order, with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof ahead of the accomplished and distinguished Frenchman.

The Daily Mail recently divulged that Varane’s relationship with Ten Hag has “practically broken down.”

It’s understood that there was a frank exchange of views between the former Real Madrid man and the United manager after the player was dropped for the Manchester derby last month.

Since then, Varane has not started a game and has only made three substitute appearances.

During his presser ahead of the Red Devils’ clash against Everton on Sunday, Ten Hag was asked about Varane’s peculiar exclusion. The Dutch coach vehemently denied that there are problems between himself and the four-time Champions League winner.

The United boss insisted that Varane’s lack of minutes is purely down to tactical reasons and the need to have balance within the team.

RC Lens supremo Franck Haise weighed in on Varane’s situation at United and said, “If Varane wants to return we will welcome him with open arms.”

“However, with the contract it’s another thing, I read that it would also be complicated for Bayern Munich to pay his salary and if it is for them.”

“But maybe he wants to come back and I don’t know, who knows.”

Haise added, “However, it is not a current debate to be addressed now.”

Varane of course got his start at Lens and was part of their youth set-up. He spent almost a decade at the Ligue 1 outfit before sealing a blockbuster move to Real Madrid in 2011.

