Thomas Tuchel wants Raphael Varane but wages and poor injury record a concern



Manchester United’s defence has been in a constant state of flux with manager Erik ten Hag forced to shuffle his deck ahead of every match due to the number of injuries.

The Dutchman has hardly had the luxury of picking his strongest back four this season with last season’s centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez both getting injured for separate durations.

The Argentine has recently resumed individual training and the hope is he can be ready to play games in the new year. As for the Frenchman, his constant injuries have meant the manager has not trusted him as much as last season.

Varane’s struggles

That is also partly because of the form showcased by replacements like Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof who have all performed admirably despite the injury crisis.

The former Real Madrid superstar is said to be unhappy with his descent down the centre-back pecking order and is considering a move away in January.

Ten Hag has insisted that there is no animosity between the player and himself while the player is waiting to see how the month of December pans out before arriving at a decision.

Chelsea have been shockingly linked with a move as has Juventus but Bayern Munich are the current favourites mainly due to Thomas Tuchel being a fan of the four-time Champions League winner.

FCB Inside have claimed that there are quite a few positives going for the deal including the low price that United have put on the Frenchman.

“With Varane, Bayern would get an experienced central defender who knows how to win big titles. At 30, he is also the perfect footballer’s age and he would strengthen the Munich team exactly where they have the greatest need to catch up – sounds like a win-win situation.

“Another reason why a transfer could be a win for Munich: Varane already knows Dayot Upamecano from the French national team.

Bayern move gathering pace

“Varane should also fit in extremely well with coach Thomas Tuchel. The fact that the 2018 world champion is being talked about at Bayern is probably due not least to the FCB coach.

United have reportedly slapped a €20-30 million price on the former France international and Bayern have €75 million to spend and while it could work out in terms of the price, his wages will prove to be a huge stumbling block.

Varane earns close to €17 million at United and the Bavarian giants cannot afford that. His poor injury record is another major concern with the player missing 38 games since his arrival in Manchester.

Varane is expected to get more chances going forward due to the dire situation at the back and things could yet work out for United in this matter. Any thoughts of a transfer should only be entertained next summer.