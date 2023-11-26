Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo show they are ready to start for Manchester United



Manchester United secured their most emphatic win of the season, securing all three points courtesy of a 3-0 result against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

It would not be hyperbole to suggest United took the lead through the goal of the season, with Alejandro Garnacho executing the sweetest bicycle kick one will ever see.

One was instantly reminded of Wayne Rooney’s iconic Manchester Derby goal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous strike against Juventus in the Champions League. The confident Argentine ran to the crowd and emulated the former No 7’s style of celebration.

Garnacho scores Goal of the Season

It has been suggested that the academy graduate is more suitable as an impact substitute but he showed against the Toffees that he can do it as a starter. Now he has to show it on a more regular basis.

On a day when such a wonder goal has been scored, it often becomes difficult to spot a better player out on the pitch. But that was not the case here.

The star of the contest was fellow academy gem Kobbie Mainoo. This was the 18-year-old’s first-ever start in the Premier League and he is returning from a major knee injury but he made things look so simple.

It always seemed like the England U-19 international had an extra second on his hands and he made things look so easy out there on the pitch.

His positional awareness was excellent as he kept dropping deep, almost like the third centre-back during build-up while going out wide to cover for the full-backs in case they were caught out of possession higher up the pitch.

It was an extremely mature performance from a teenager with a very bright future ahead of him and his displays showed why Erik ten Hag wanted him to start the season.

Mainoo steals the show

There have been concerns raised about how the club will cope in Casemiro’s absence with Sofyan Amrabat struggling to fill the void. But the Dutch manager now has his answer.

It was a fine day for the academy as Marcus Rashford scored United’s second with an emphatic penalty won by Anthony Martial, who went on to score his team’s third on the night and his ninth against the opposition since his move to Manchester.

Despite a poor start to the campaign, United are growing in confidence and they are only six points off leaders Arsenal and four behind a top-four berth.

Goals for the forwards will do them a world of good ahead of a do-or-die contest against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.