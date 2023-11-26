Andre Onana continues to shine as Manchester United thump Everton 3-0

Manchester United produced a dominant performance to defeat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

While United may have been the clear winners on the scoreboard, Everton were fierce on the attack for much of the match, coming close to scoring on multiple occasions.

Although United’s defence held steady, it was goalkeeper Andre Onana who proved to be the main figure to keep out the Everton attack.

Onana managed to make a colossal six saves, preventing 2.11 expected goals on the night.

These included a hard-struck shot by Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 10th minute as well as fierce header from the striker just a few yards away from the goalline.

Perhaps Onana’s most impressive moment came when he saved a Calvert-Lewin shot in front of goal before diving to block Dwight McNeil’s shot from the rebound just seconds later.

The shotstopper was also quick to react to a thunderous long-distance shot from Idrissa Gueye.

Onana also landed one punch while making two high claims.

It wasn’t only the Cameroonian shot-stopper’s goalkeeping that was impressive, however.

Onana also made 66 touches, the third-most of both teams.

While his 33 completed shots from 50 left a lot to be desired, Onana completed eight long balls from 25, showing his eagerness to spur United’s attack.

Overall, it was a strong performance from the United keeper, who is continuing to prove his strong saving ability despite a challenging start to life at Old Trafford.

(Stats via Sofascore)