Anthony Martial finds form versus old friends Everton

Anthony Martial has not had much to shout about for a while, but one thing is for sure. He does know how to find the back of the net versus the Toffees.

His strike today was the ninth time he has stuck the ball past the Merseysiders.

The Frenchman has had a problematic season, regularly starting on the bench. However, an injury to Rasmus Hojlund gave him the opportunity to lead the line versus Everton.

The forward won a crucial penalty when Ashley Young fouled him in the box. The penalty was converted by Marus Rashford and Manchester United could find some breathing space after their goal had lived a charmed life in the latter stages of the first half.

More was to come from the much maligned French forward has he ran onto Bruno Fernandes’ inch perfect pass and cooly lifted the ball over the on-rushing Jordan Pickford.

This in a nutshell, is what is so infuriating about the former Monaco attacker. He is capable of wonderful finishes such as that against Crystal Palace in the League Cup and like this afternoon at Goodison.

However, it is an all too rare event these days, and truthfully since 2020, when he finished as the team’s top scorer.

Nonetheless, this was the Frenchman’s 90th goal for the club and maybe, just maybe, he might make it to the 100 club.

The 27 year old scored a notable 7.6 rating on Sofascore.

The forward was economical with his chances, as he scored the only shot he had all match. The Frenchman played 84 mins before being replaced by Hannibal Mejbri.

The former Golden Boy winner also had a mixed passing night, with 15 successful passes from 23 attempts, making for a 65% pass success rate.

The much-criticised forward now has two goals for the season and his first of the Premier League campaign. United will hope this sparks the player back into form as they face a crucial tie versus Galatasaray and a huge December, stuffed with crunch Premier League and European matches.

United fans have been hurt before though.